Eibar out, but few surprises in Copa del Rey on Sunday

MADRID, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Spanish Segunda B side Navalcarnero produced the shock of the day in the third round of the Copa del Rey, when the third-tier team from the south of Madrid knocked La Liga side Eibar out of the competition.

Eibar had struggled against lower league opposition in the last round, needing extra-time to beat Las Rozas, but although Yoshinori Muto gave them a 16th-minute lead, Navalcarnero were level on the half-hour after a penalty given for handball was scored by Manu Jaimez.

Juan Esnaider put Navalcarnero ahead after a ball from the right after 61 minutes, and his second goal 10 minutes from time sealed a famous victory for the Segunda B side.

Overall, however, it was a good day for top-flight teams with Valencia (who are still the Copa del Rey holders with the 2020 final not yet having been played) enjoying a relatively placid 2-0 triumph away to second-tier Alcorcon thanks to goals from Koba Koindredi and Manu Vallejo.

Villarreal were on the verge of needing extra-time away to Tenerife, who created but failed to take several chances before Fernando Nino’s backheel gave Unai Emery’s side a last-minute win, three minutes after Yeremy Pino had hit the post for the top-flight side.

Osasuna won 2-0 away to second division leaders Espanyol thanks to first-half goals from Javier Martinez Calvo and Kike Barja against a rival that looked to be more interested in promotion than cup glory.

Granada also progressed away to second division opposition as they won their derby 2-1 away to Malaga thanks to goals from Fede Vico and Jorge Molina, while Quintana’s 76th minute consolation came too late for Malaga to take the game into extra-time.

Real Betis had fewer problems than they might have expected away to Sporting Gijon after Sporting defender Marc Valiente was sent off for a high tackle after just 21 minutes. Sergio Canales put Betis ahead from the penalty sport five minutes later and after Juanmi made it 2-0 after just 31 minutes, there was no way back for the second division promotion hopefuls.

Saturday saw La Liga sides Real Valladolid, Levante and Sevilla book their places in the fourth round, while second division Rayo Vallecano, Almeria and Girona caused upsets by beating Elche, Alaves and Cadiz. Enditem