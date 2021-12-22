Eight car inspections you should perform RIGHT NOW to avoid a Christmas breakdown nightmare.

As motorists risk a Christmas breakdown nightmare, here are eight car checks you should perform RIGHT NOW.

DRIVING HOME FOR CHRISTMAS CAN BE STRESSFUL ENOUGH, but breaking down on the highway isn’t exactly the cherry on top.

Give yourself the best chance against a sputtering exhaust on the road this week, as UK roads are expected to be congested in the run-up to Christmas.

“Aside from adding to the traffic jams, a single breakdown has the potential to ruin Christmas,” said RAC breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis.

“Because popular travel days are also popular breakdown days, following our advice to avoid a breakdown in the first place is arguably more important this year than ever.”

Before you get in your car, perform the following eight checks.

When it comes to vehicle maintenance, checking your battery is always important, but it’s especially important in cold weather or when your car isn’t used much.

According to the AA, more than a quarter of breakdowns (27%) occurred last winter as a direct result of car battery problems.

So, for your sake and the sake of everyone else on the UK’s congested roads this week, make sure you have plenty of juice under the hood.

Open the hood and connect a multimeter to the battery, which should read 12.6V or higher.

A quick, low-cost battery check is also available at most mechanics.

If you drive an electric vehicle, your battery should last between 10 and 20 years before it needs to be replaced.

According to the RAC, one in every three vehicles checked by UK mechanics has “dangerously low” oil levels.

This could result in major engine damage or a breakdown in the middle of your trip.

A two-minute check is simple and does not necessitate the assistance of a professional.

Simply take out your car’s dipstick and top off your oil if it’s below the line indicator.

Winter offers a plethora of life hacks for dealing with a frosty windscreen; ignore them.

De-icing your windscreen is best done with a good ice scraper and some de-icing liquid mixed into your screen wash.

In sub-zero temperatures, this will keep your windscreen from freezing up.

Pouring boiling water on the glass can cause it to crack or shatter, and driving with your vision obscured can cost you hundreds of pounds or even get you a fine.

In the UK and Europe, having properly inflated tyres with a tread depth of 1.6mm is required.

Additionally, a minimum tread depth of 3mm is recommended during the winter months.

This is a path to safe driving, as well as a way to avoid fines of up to…

