Eight fishermen have gone missing after two boats capsized in the Arabian Sea.

Due to bad weather, 36 people were on board a boat that capsized 25 nautical miles off the coast of Karachi.

Two fishing boats capsized in the Arabian Sea on Saturday due to a gust of wind, according to Pakistani authorities. At least eight fishermen went missing.

The incident occurred 65 kilometers (40.3 miles) off the coast of Thatta district, Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, according to the Maritime Security Agency.

The maritime personnel rescued eight fishermen, and a search is currently underway to locate and rescue many more, according to the statement.

Two Pakistani navy helicopters have also joined the search for the missing fishermen, according to Shafqat Qadri, deputy commissioner of Thatta.

The body of one of the missing fishermen was retrieved and brought to the coast, according to Kamal Shah, chairman of Fisher Folk Forum, a non-governmental fishermen association.

The two boats, carrying 20 and 16 fishermen, capsized one after the other 20 to 25 nautical miles off the coast of Thatta, according to Shah, who claims the fishermen ignored weather warnings.

He claimed that another boat rescued twenty fishermen, while maritime personnel rescued eight of the 16 fishermen on another ill-fated boat.

In the South Asian nuclear country, sea accidents are common, owing to old and ill-equipped boats that lack the technology to specify exact locations and weather conditions.