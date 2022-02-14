Eight more Glasgow libraries will reopen at pre-pandemic hours.

A total of 13 libraries will reopen on a full-time basis on February 14 across the city.

Local groups have been protesting the closures for months.

Opening hours at eight Glasgow libraries will be extended starting today, in yet another step toward restoring normal service.

As part of Glasgow Life’s phrased approach, the popular Mitchell Library will return to full-time hours.

Castlemilk, Ibrox, Library at The Bridge, Pollokshields, Possilpark, Riddrie, and Royston will all reopen at their previous hours.

A total of 13 libraries have reopened full-time in the city.

Following long-running community protests against the closures, Barmulloch, Couper Institute, Library @ GoMA, Maryhill, and Whiteinch reopened earlier this year.

Glasgow Life received an additional grant of £448,068 from the Scottish Government, in addition to the £100 million funding guarantee from Glasgow City Council in March 2021, following the protests.

“We’ve been taking a phased approach to increasing opening hours and are working to return library opening hours to pre-pandemic levels at the remaining 18 reopened libraries throughout March and April 2022,” a Glasgow Life spokesperson said.

Elder Park and Woodside Libraries, according to the operator, will also reopen in 2022 after extensive renovations.

We reported on how community groups are now campaigning to reopen community centers that are still closed to the public.

The Ruchill Community Centre is one of the venues that is not currently scheduled for reopening but is awaiting a community ‘takeover’ as part of the ‘People Make Glasgow Communities’ initiative.

Glasgow Life has confirmed that if a third-party organization takes over the operation of a community centre or any other venue, the lease will be with Glasgow City Council, which owns the building, and Glasgow Life will have no further involvement.

Nine community centers have reopened since July 2020, with opening hours at seven of them increasing in November 2021 to allow existing evening tenants and let holders to resume their programactivity bookings.

Visit this page for a complete list of library hours.