Eight new coronavirus cases in NSW take national toll to 100 infected

There are now 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia after an additional eight people tested positive to the disease overnight.

The latest cases include a woman in her 20s who had contact with a previously confirmed case at Ryde Hospital, a woman in her 40s who recently returned from South Korea and a Victorian man in his 20s who visited Hong Kong.

NSW Health is separately working to establish how two women in their 30s and 40s and a man in his 70s were infected.

Two other cases are related to the outbreak at the Dorothy Henderson Lodge aged care nursing home in Macquarie Park.

The locality has been identified as the epicentre of the virus in Australia, home to two of the three people who have died of the illness and more than a dozen active cases.

Two year 10 students from St Patrick’s Marist College in Dundas and a year 7 pupil from Willoughby Girls High School were on Monday confirmed to have COVID-19.

The fathers of the two St Patrick’s students are both Defence staff and had previously tested positive for the infection.

The 7th grader’s mother is of Iranian descent, and was diagnosed along with her daughter.

NSW authorities are now investigating a coronavirus cluster centred around Ryde Hospital, the Australian Defence Force and Dorothy Henderson Lodge.

St Patrick’s Marist College and Willoughby Girls High School will be closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Both schools were closed on Monday and will remain shut on Tuesday. State authorities said schools with confirmed cases would immediately need to shut for a day.

It comes as Carey Baptist Grammar School, an elite college in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, announced it would close its doors on Tuesday after an adult member of its community developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

‘The health and safety of our community is our first priority,’ principal Jonathan Walter wrote in an email sent to parents on Monday night.

Epping Boys’ High reopened on Monday after closing on Friday following the positive test returned by a Year 11 boy.

‘This is likely to be the new norm,’ Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Monday afternoon.

‘We have established now a clear orthodox. If a child or a staff member or any other person within a school is found to have the COVID-19 virus, then effectively a breather will be taken and a day out will be the immediate requirement.’

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday the state government was trying to keep the public informed and up to date.

‘All of us are feeling a bit uncertain and a bit worried about what’s going on… we are taking an overcautious approach, we want to make sure we don’t leave any stone unturned and public safety comes first,’ the Liberal leader said.

‘It has been a tough couple of months for NSW but I’m confident that through the options we have before us that we will come out the other end.’

NSW chief economist Stephen Walters says a state recession isn’t inevitable but is currently a risk.

He says tourism and education are two sectors likely to feel the pinch of the outbreak.

There are 47 confirmed cases in the state. Two residents at a Sydney aged care home have died from the virus.

NSW Health said on Monday evening there were 476 cases under investigation, and almost 8,000 people have been tested and cleared of infection.