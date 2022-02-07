Eight people have been arrested after a woman was “thrown onto the Philadelphia subway tracks” by a group that also attempted to push a man into line.

Eight people have been arrested after a woman was allegedly thrown onto Philadelphia subway tracks by a group that also attempted to push a man into line.

EIGHT people have been arrested in connection with two SEPTA train line incidents.

Two gangs of teenagers are accused of attacking people at the 8th and 11th street subway stations, including a woman who was pushed onto the tracks.

At the 11th Street Station, the power was turned off, preventing trains from arriving.

A wrist injury occurred to the woman.

