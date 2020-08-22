Eight police officers test positive for coronavirus forcing two stations to close

Eight police officers have caught coronavirus, forcing two stations to close in a bid to contain the major outbreak.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that eight officers have tested positive for Covid-19.

It comes after reports that there have been 75 cases of the virus in Antrim and Newtownabbey in the last 14 days, according to Department of Health figures.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: “Following reports of a number of officers from Antrim Station being unwell, these officers have undergone testing for Covid-19.

“At this time, eight of these officers have tested positive for the virus.

“We have undertaken, and we will continue to undertake a range of appropriate measures, in line with public health advice and guidance, to address the issue. This includes the closure of both Antrim and Newtownabbey stations in order to conduct a deep clean.

“Colleagues from across the district are also self-isolating and will undergo testing for Covid-19.

“I want to reassure the public that we have plans in place to ensure continuance of service delivery to keep our people and our communities safe.

“We are also working to identify any other risks arising from this outbreak and will address those with our health care partners.”

Health Minister for Northern Ireland, Robin Swann has confirmed that stricter lockdown restrictions will be imposed in Northern Ireland from Monday, as cases continue to rise.

He said groups who meet outdoors would now be limited to 15 – down from 30.

Groups meeting indoors will be limited to six people from two households. That is a reduction from 10, from two households.

And in another apparent policy shift, Mr Swann said there would be “focused police enforcement” in areas with high numbers of cases.

“Unless we take action now I fear it would soon have been too late to arrest further extensive spread of the virus,” he said.

Last week, Northern Ireland’s rate of infection showed 24 cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks – the highest in the UK, according to Belfast Live.

Chief scientific advisor Prof Ian Young said on Good Morning Ulster they “are concerned that people aren’t being as careful as they could be in relation to sticking… to measures”.

He said some outbreaks have been associated with restaurants and that they have been working with them to ensure safety.

The current pattern of cases is being examined and he said they need to estimate the background level of infections in areas where clusters have been reported.