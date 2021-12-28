Eight puppies were rescued from slaughterhouses in China, but dog meat is still being sold despite the ban.

Eight puppies were rescued from slaughterhouses in China, but dog meat is still sold despite a ban.

A LOW-PITCHED whimper echoed throughout the room, signaling the death of the last of Ruby’s eight puppies, born to a severely malnourished dog sold into the meat trade.

She was heavily pregnant when she and nine others were discovered in a disused factory near Beijing, China, “locked in filthy rooms” and living in “horrifying squalor.”

The dogs were destined to be boiled alive by their cruel captors, who starved them and even cut off one of their paws to prevent them from fleeing.

They were rescued by NoToDogMeat, who documented the pregnant dog’s losses in order to bring attention to the industry’s barbaric nature.

“Because of Ruby’s small size and the starving conditions, she needed an emergency caesarean,” the charity’s CEO Julia De Cadenet, 50, from London, told The Sun.

“After suffering from dystocia, which meant the puppies were too large for her body to handle, the unlucky canine became a mother to eight adorable puppies.”

“The puppies were sickly when they were born, and it was heartbreaking to watch them die one by one as the days passed.”

“They died in the incubator because the mother didn’t receive proper care while she was pregnant and was cruelly treated.”

“It’s not much consolation, but they weren’t screaming in terror like they would have been if they had stayed in the warehouse.

“Ruby was also sick when she was rescued, and she’s been so depressed since then that our team has had to force her to eat.”

According to Humane Society International, between 10 and 20 million dogs are killed in China each year, with a dead adult selling for around £100 and being cooked in a spicy soup or stew.

Despite the spread of Covid-19 last year, the country declared canines “companion animals” rather than recognized livestock.

According to NoToDogMeat, enforcement has yet to be seen, despite the fact that it should have resulted in a reduction in killings and consumption.

The Sun published a story in June about a “secret slaughterhouse” where hundreds of dogs were boiled to death and then blown up for the Yulin Dog Meat Festival.

“You can still choose your dog and kill it live in these secret killing places,” Julia said back then.

“They’re basically breeding to kill, stealing pets, rounding up strays, and other things.”

Ruby was discovered on November 19 by NoToDogMeat activists, and it was hoped that her eight puppies would survive – sadly, the last one died earlier this month.

Anna Gan, 18, a four-year volunteer with the organization, rescued her.

