Eight transport aircraft of PLA Air Force send medics to Wuhan

WUHAN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Eight transport aircraft of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force Monday sent 676 military medics and medical supplies to virus-hit Wuhan, capital city of Hubei Province.

The eight aircraft including four Y-20s, China’s domestically-developed large transport aircraft, landed at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in succession on Monday morning.

This was the second time for the Y-20 to take part in non-war military operations. The aircraft had been tasked with the transportation of medics and supplies on Feb. 13.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the PLA Air Force has dispatched 30 transport aircraft in four batches to carry out large-scale air delivery missions.