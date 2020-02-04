Eight-year-old boy becomes the THIRTEENTH confirmed coronavirus case in Australia 

An eight-year-old boy has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia.

Queensland Health confirmed the boy was the third case in the state on Tuesday.

The boy is a Chinese national from Wuhan, where the outbreak of the virus has been traced back to.

He is a member of the tour group where two others, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, were also found to have the illness.

The boy, as with the others diagnosed in Queensland, are in isolation at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He is in a stable condition.

The child is the thirteenth person to be diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia.

More than 20,600 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed, with 426 deaths globally.

The cases have occurred in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Steven Miles is rushing new laws through parliament to extend his existing health emergency order from one week to three months.

‘In order to fight the coronavirus and to keep Queenslanders safe, we need to be able to issue those public health emergency orders for longer periods,’ Mr Miles said.

The move will give health officers more time to require the quarantine or isolation of suspected coronavirus cases and force people to undergo medical checks and tests.

‘This is a new virus and we are doing everything we can to stop its spread,’ Mr Miles told parliament.

‘We need to do everything we can to keep it that way.’

Under the laws, people can be formally required to stay at a certain location such as their home and ordered to stay away from other locations such as schools.

The bill will be introduced into state parliament on Tuesday, the first sitting day of 2020.

Mr Miles wants it to pass parliament by Thursday. It would remain in place for 12 months and apply solely to the novel coronavirus.

Dr Jeanette Young, the state’s Chief Health Officer, is urging anyone who has returned from mainland China in the past 14 weeks and who feels unwell to seek medical help immediately.

‘This is for the safety of those individuals,’ she said.

‘It’s a very early stage of the development of this outbreak, so we don’t fully understand what it means to people, so we really want to test people very early.’

She said she was concerned federal government officials hadn’t handed over all of its data relating to passengers who had flown from mainland China.

More than 400 people have been assessed for coronavirus since screening started at Brisbane International Airport on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a Sunshine Coast doctor is leading a team of medical experts treating hundreds of Australians evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to Christmas Island on Monday.

Doctor Daniel Holmes is steering the team providing treatment while the group sits out 14 days of quarantine.