Eighteen countries have imposed travel bans on Scottish citizens due to Omicron.

Eighteen countries have banned Scottish visitors due to Omicron.

In an effort to stem the spread of the Omicron variant, France imposed new travel restrictions last week, requiring UK citizens to have a “compelling reason” to visit the country, with trips for tourism or business prohibited.

Another European country has now imposed a new travel ban, which was enacted over the weekend.

Germany’s travel ban on British tourists took effect at 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, prohibiting airlines from transporting British tourists to the country.

Only German citizens and residents, their partners and children, and transit passengers will be allowed to enter the country from the UK beginning Sunday, according to the country’s public health authority.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has released the following updated information on UK travel restrictions:

Australia

Only those who are exempt or have been granted an individual exemption are permitted to enter Australia.

Australian citizens, permanent residents of Australia, and immediate family members of Australian citizens or permanent residents are exempt from the tax.

Bhutan

Bhutan’s borders, including those of British citizens, are currently closed to foreign nationals.

The Falkland Islands

Tourists are not allowed to visit the Falkland Islands because of current visitor restrictions, which include cruise ships.

Benin

In the West African country of Benin, border crossings are limited to ‘extreme necessity.’

China

All flights to and from China have been halted.

There is no set date for when these measures will be changed, but they will be reviewed at some point.

Third-country entry is still an option.

France

Scots who wish to travel from the UK to France will be able to do so only for medical reasons, regardless of vaccination status.

French nationals and residents are considered to have a compelling reason to travel.

Germany

Only a small number of people, including British citizens who live in Germany and German citizens, will be allowed to enter the country.

Nationals of the United Kingdom

