Eighth man charged over De Ieso killing

Another man has faced court charged with the 2012 murder of Adelaide spray painter Jason De Ieso, helping bring relief to his still-grieving family.

Seywan Moradi, 33, was arrested on Thursday and is the eighth man to face a murder charge over the execution-style killing, believed to be the result of a longstanding feud between Hells Angels and Finks bikies.

He made no application during a brief hearing held just hours after his arrest and will reappear before Adelaide Magistrates Court with his co-accused in March.

Mr De Ieso, 33, was gunned down at his Pooraka workshop and CCTV footage released by police showed nine men walking towards the front of the building and at least six of them carrying guns.

Shots were fired before the men were seen running away.

But police have insisted Mr De Ieso was an “innocent bystander” caught up in the protracted feud and had no links to either gang.

The latest arrest is expected to be the last in the case, with a ninth man thought to have been directly involved in the shooting having died in 2014, police said.

However another man has been charged with assisting the offenders.

In a statement released after Moradi’s arrest, Mr De Ieso’s family said there were times when they thought no-one would be held to account for his murder.

“Today’s arrest is a great relief to our family and we look forward to this matter being dealt with by the courts,” they said.

“We understand that there is a long road ahead and appreciate the efforts of police to have progressed the investigation to this point.

“Jason was an innocent person and his family and friends continue to suffer from his death.”