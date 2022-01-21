El Salvador and Turkish Aerospace have signed an agreement on space and satellite systems.

El Salvador and Turkish Aerospace have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on space and satellite systems.

El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, is in Turkey for a visit to the Turkish Aerospace Industries.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Friday, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and El Salvador signed a space and satellite systems memorandum of understanding.

TAI said in a Twitter post that El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, paid a visit to the company and “got information about our products.”

“A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Space and Satellite Systems has been signed,” it added.

On Thursday, Bukele traveled to Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his first trip abroad this year.

Bukele said they discussed investment and cooperation in the fields of energy, construction, ports, the defense industry, infrastructure construction, exports, imports, and trade during their meeting with Erdogan.