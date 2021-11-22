El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoin City,’ shaped like a coin, is being built on the side of a volcano using thermal energy.

In El Salvador, a coin-shaped ‘Bitcoin City’ is being built on the side of a volcano powered by thermal energy.

In El Salvador, a “Bitcoin City” in the shape of a COIN is being built on the side of a volcano using thermal energy.

When built in the south-eastern region of La Unión, the new city will be funded by cryptocurrency and will resemble a cryptocurrency coin from the sky.

It will be built near the Conchagua volcano to take advantage of geothermal energy to power both the city and Bitcoin mining, which requires the solving of complex mathematical calculations, which consumes a lot of energy.

Land and infrastructure will be provided by the government, and efforts will be made to entice investors.

“Invest here and make all the money you want,” President Nayib Bukele, 40, said in announcing the plans.

“This is a fully ecological city that is powered by a volcano.”

“Residential areas, commercial areas, services, museums, entertainment, bars, restaurants, airport, port, rail – everything will be dedicated to Bitcoin,” he said at the Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference.

El Salvador became the first country in the world to recognize bitcoin as legal tender in September.

Bitcoin City, Bukele said, would be circular, with an airport, residential and commercial areas, and a central plaza designed to look like a bitcoin symbol from the air, similar to cities founded by Alexander the Great.

“We should build some Alexandrias,” the tech-savvy president said.

In September, the president jokingly declared himself “dictator” of El Salvador on Twitter.

The president, who wore a baseball cap backwards on stage, declared that there would be no income taxes in the city.

Only VAT would be collected, with half of the revenue going toward “building up the city” and the rest going toward keeping the streets “neat and clean.”

There would be no property, income, or municipal taxes, according to Bukele, and the city would emit no carbon dioxide.

El Salvador planned to issue the first bonds in 2022, according to Bukele, implying that the bonds would be issued within 60 days.

The first 10-year issue, known as the “volcano bond,” will be worth (dollar)1 billion, backed by bitcoin and carrying a 6.5percent coupon, according to Samson Mow, chief strategy officer of blockchain technology provider Blockstream.

He stated that half of the funds would be used to purchase bitcoin on the market.

El Salvador will begin selling some of the bitcoin used to fund the bond after a five-year lock-up period to provide investors with an “additional coupon.”

“This will make El Salvador the world’s financial capital,” he predicted.

Bitcoin was designed to operate outside of government-controlled financial systems, but according to Bukele…

