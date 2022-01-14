El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment has a lot to teach us about cryptocurrency.

While El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin has been hampered, the cryptocurrency’s future may still be bright.

El Salvador became the first and only country to recognize bitcoin as a legal tender last autumn.

El Salvador’s congress unanimously approved President Nayib Bukele’s proposal to accept cryptocurrency alongside the US dollar, heralding the move as a step toward financial inclusion and investment.

President Bukele stated that the adoption of bitcoin would make it easier for those living abroad to send money home, noting that the (dollar)4 billion (£2.8 billion) they send back each year accounts for 20% of the country’s GDP.

However, the law required businesses to have the technology necessary to process transactions, and there was an additional complication: El Salvador had requested a (dollar)1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, which was later denied.

The launch had been marred by issues, according to Katharine Wooller, managing director of crypto wealth platform Dacxi: “The platform on which the bitcoin was held ended up crashing, and a (dollar)30 incentive to set up a bitcoin account did not go down well.”

“As with the introduction of the euro in Europe, it has not been met with universal enthusiasm – indeed, some (mostly the older generation) in El Salvador felt compelled to protest the policy in the streets,” she said.

Bitcoin rose from its transition value of (dollar)42,600 to an all-time high of (dollar)65,500 a few weeks later, proving that the decision was correct.

She pointed out that the gain was only temporary, and bitcoin’s price has since dropped to (dollar)43,700.

Despite its early difficulties, Ms Wooller believes that crypto has a future as a legal but decentralized financial asset rather than a currency.

“Its volatility must be addressed, but for the time being, many of those who hold bitcoin do so as a hedge against potential inflation, and thus use it as a store of value similar to gold rather than as a currency.”

Because many of the world’s central banks are working on their own version of a decentralized currency, Ms Wooller believes that regulation of cryptocurrency will emerge.

“While it is clear that strong regulatory oversight is required.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Cryptocurrency: El Salvador’s own bitcoin experiment has much to teach us