El Salvador’s experiment has shown that regulation must be a part of bitcoin’s future.

El Salvador’s experiment has shown that bitcoin’s future must include regulation.

While El Salvador may have had some difficulties adopting bitcoin, the cryptocurrency’s future may yet be paved with gold.

El Salvador became the first and so far only country to recognize bitcoin as a legal tender last autumn.

El Salvador’s congress unanimously approved President Nayib Bukele’s proposal to accept cryptocurrency alongside the US dollar, heralding it as a step toward financial inclusion and investment.

President Bukele stated that the adoption of bitcoin would make it easier for those living abroad to send money home, claiming that the (dollar)4 billion (£2.8 billion) they send home each year accounts for 20% of the country’s GDP.

However, the law required businesses to have the technology necessary to process transactions, and there was an additional complication: El Salvador had requested a (dollar)1 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, which was later denied.

The launch had been marred by problems, according to Katharine Wooller, managing director of crypto wealth platform Dacxi. The platform on which the bitcoin was held crashed, and a (dollar)30 incentive to open a bitcoin account did not go over well.

“As with the euro’s adoption in Europe, it has not been met with unqualified enthusiasm – indeed, some (mostly the older generation) in El Salvador felt compelled to protest the policy in the streets,” she said.

Bitcoin rose from its transition value of (dollar)42,600 to an all-time high of (dollar)65,500 a few weeks later, proving that the decision was correct.

She noted that the gain was fleeting, and bitcoin’s price has since dropped to (dollar)43,700.

Despite its early difficulties, Ms Wooller believes crypto has a future as a legal, but decentralized, financial asset rather than a currency.

“Its volatility must be addressed, but for the time being, many of those who hold bitcoin do so as a hedge against potential inflation, and thus use it as a store of value similar to gold rather than as a currency.”

Because many of the world’s central banks are developing their own version of a decentralized currency, Ms Wooller believes that regulation of cryptocurrency will emerge.

“While it is undeniably necessary to have strict regulatory oversight,

