El Salvador’s president praises Turkiye as an example to follow.

El Salvador’s president says Turkiye is an example to follow.

El Salvador is becoming a lighthouse for Central and Latin America, according to the country’s president, who spoke at Turkiye’s Ankara University.

ANKARA (Turkey)

El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, said on Friday that Turkiye is an “example” for his country to follow.

“After 200 years of liberating ourselves from the Spanish crown, El Salvador is finally taking firm steps to achieve true independence and write a history of modernity and progress,” Bukele said, noting that his country is one of the smallest in the world and at the center of the entire American continent.

His comments came during a speech at Ankara University’s Center for Latin American Studies (LAMER).

“Today, we are on the right track: we are transforming our country into a lighthouse for Central and Latin America,” he said.

“On this point, we agree with the Turkish people,” he said, adding, “because step by step, we begin to dream and build a prosperous, innovative nation that looks forward to the future without fear, just as Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (the founder of the Republic of Turkiye) did, that man who dreamed of a Republic of Turkiye, which is now an example for us.”

He went on to say that El Salvador is forming “a friendly, free, independent, and sovereign state.”

“The world should see El Salvador as an example, not only of what we Salvadorans can achieve, but of all the potential that exists in Latin America,” the president said.

Bukele also stated that it is an honor for him to be the first president of El Salvador to pay an official visit to Ankara.

He claims that his country can provide Turkey with “a fair, peaceful, and long-term relationship.”

Ankara University presented Bukele with a Certificate of Friendship at the conclusion of the event.

The event was also attended by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci, head of LAMER Mehmet Necati Kutlu, and Rector of Ankara University Necdet Unuvar.

Bukele expressed his country’s desire to be a part of Turkey’s growth during a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

Prior to the news conference, a signing ceremony for six agreements in various fields, including the defense industry and trade, was held.

Last year, the two countries’ trade volume came close to (dollar)50 million.