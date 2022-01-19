El Salvador’s president’s visit is ‘important’ to Turkiye.

The visit of El Salvador’s president is regarded as ‘important’ by Turkiye.

President Bukele of El Salvador will visit Turkiye for the first time this year.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The president of Turkiye said on Wednesday that El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele’s upcoming visit to Ankara is of “great importance.”

Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded to Bukele’s tweet about his visit to Turkiye with, “Have a good trip.”

“As Turkiye, we will be delighted to welcome you.

We value your visit, which we believe will help to strengthen our ties with El Salvador,” Erdogan added.

On Thursday, Bukele will travel to Turkiye for the first time this year.

“This Thursday, on a State Visit, I’ll hold a meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan), President of Turkey,” Bukele had previously said on Twitter.

El Salvador’s government said in a statement that Bukele will “strengthen relations” and “seek cooperation and investment opportunities.”

El Salvador has an embassy in Ankara, and Turkiye has been considering relocating its embassy to the Central American country.

Bukele will be accompanied by his daughter and his wife, Gabriela de Bukele.

Seda Sevencan wrote the article.