El Shepo, a drug gang in Glasgow, sold cocaine and heroin from a van.

El Shapo, a drug lord whose gang operated in Glasgow and across the United Kingdom, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Ian Shepherd supplied cocaine and heroin ‘on a commercial scale’ as the head of a countrywide organized crime group, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The 44-year-old’s drug ring was based in Kirby, Merseyside, but it had branches throughout the United Kingdom.

Between November 2018 and July 2019, police tracked the gang’s activity using surveillance, phone cell-siting, and automated number plate recognition (ANPR) evidence.

The group’s activity included’many significant meetings and exchanges’ in cities such as Glasgow, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Darlington, London, and Salford Quays, according to prosecutor Andy Scott.

Kirkby has also been identified as a safe house.

Shephard and John Burkquest, 37, a courier who was jailed in August of last year for his involvement in the organized crime group, were involved in the majority of the activity.

Shepherd would travel around the country in a Citroen Berlingo van, wearing a high-visibility vest as a disguise to give the impression that he was a tradesman, during the meetings.

After Shepherd, of Galstone Close, Liverpool, put the Citreon Berlingo up for sale, an undercover cop was able to purchase it.

Officers discovered that the vehicle had been modified to include a hide in the back compartment that could only be accessed with the use of an adapted wheel trim removal tool and was large enough to transport large amounts of drugs.

Officers in Middlesborough apprehended Burkquest in February 2019.

Shepherd attempted to contact Burkquest “on a number of occasions” while in custody, according to the court.

On May 13, 2019, police served a warrant at Shepherd’s mother-in-law’s home in Kirkby.

A quantity of cocaine and a firearm were discovered, and Shepherd’s DNA was later confirmed.

The cocaine had a street value of £1,613, according to the court, and the handgun had been modified to include a sound moderator and.38 automatic ammunition.

Officers also found a number of cellphones and over £2,000 in cash.

