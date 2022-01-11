El Shepo, a drug lord named after Mexico’s El Chapo, was imprisoned for 25 years.

El Shepo was a drug lord named after El Chapo, who was imprisoned for 25 years in Mexico.

A DRUG lord named El Shepo after Mexico’s El Chapo has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Ian Shepherd, 44, was the mastermind behind a massive cocaine and heroin distribution ring that flooded the UK.

The father of three traveled the country in a modest Citroen Berlingo worth £15,000 to meet other dealers and criminals.

In 2018, he put the van up for sale, and an undercover cop bought it.

It was discovered to have a hidden drug storage facility.

Officers tracked down the gang and apprehended one of their members as he attempted to hide cocaine and heroin in the woods.

In May 2019, a raid was conducted on Shepherd’s mother-in-law’s home.

Manchester crown court heard that drugs, £2,000 cash, and a gun linked to him through DNA were discovered.

Shepherd, from Liverpool, had adopted the moniker El Shepo, according to phone records.

He initially denied conspiracy to supply, as well as the gun and explosives charges, but two weeks before his trial, he changed his plea.

Shepherd joined the gang to help pay for a house, according to the evidence presented in court.

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the head of the cartel, was recaptured in 2016 and extradited to the United States, where he is serving a life sentence.