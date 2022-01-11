Elazig, Turkiye is hit by a 4.0 magnitude earthquake.

Elazig, Turkiye, is jolted by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake.

Temblor strikes at a depth of 14.21 kilometers in eastern province.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The country’s disaster agency reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 in Turkiye’s eastern Elazig province early Wednesday.

The quake struck at 00:34 a.m. local time (2134GMT) in Palu district, 14.21 kilometers (8.8 miles) beneath the surface, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

There were no reports of casualties at the time of publication.