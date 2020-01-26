Elder Scrolls 6 update could drop soon as Bethesda ramps up game production

Elder Scrolls fans are getting excited about the prospect of Elder Scrolls 6 going into full development as Bethesda announces other project status

If you’re tired of playing through Skyrim for the 9th time, and want something else set in Bethesda’s acclaimed fantasy world to sink your teeth into, you’re in luck.

Various Bethesda comments and job postings seem to suggest that the follow-up to the Skyrim – the game known so far as simply The Elder Scrolls 6 – could be heading into full production at Bethesda Game Studios sooner than we thought.

A series of job listings reveal various vacancies at the development studio, with the wording of some of the listings even suggesting that work on the mysterious sci-fi RPG Starfield is wrapping up and allowing more staff to move onto The Elder Scrolls VI.

Thanks to the eagle-eyed Bethesda fanatics over on Reddit, we know that Bethesda Game Studios is hiring for a number of programmers to help out with its upcoming projects.

The job listings state that the company is looking for developers that will work with the studio to “the bleeding-edge of RPG development for the PC and consoles” and pitch in with the “implementation of new gameplay features: player and characters’ behaviors, combat and powers mechanics, user interface, etc”.

So far, so vague, but there’s something else on the site that suggests a more immediate reveal may be on the cards, too.

It seems Bethesda is also recruiting a Video Editor, whose primary purpose will be to put together trailers and marketing materials for upcoming titles.

Does that suggest that Starfield – a game we currently know next to nothing about – is ready for a big media blast? It’s plausible.

We’ve heard nothing official from Bethesda about either Starfield or The Elder Scrolls VI since they were first unveiled at E3 2018.

It seems like we’re due an announcement about the titles sooner, rather than later, and these new job listings suggest Bethesda is well on the way to making some sort of meaningful statement about the status of its upcoming slate of games.

Once the game launches, at least, we know it’s going to have longevity.

Back in August 2019, Bethesda boss Todd Howard suggested that the team is making the game ideally playable for at least a decade.

“We’re eight years post-Skyrim,” Howard said in a video interview with IGN. “It lets us know going into Elder Scrolls 6 that this is a game we need to design for people to play for a decade at least.”

With a project that size only entering full development, now… don’t expect a release date any time soon.