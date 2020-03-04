Elderly South Sudanese refugees in Ethiopia rank food security as top priorities: report

NAIROBI, March 4 (Xinhua) — Thousands of elderly refugees from South Sudan hosted in neighboring Ethiopia consider access to nutritious food, basic sanitation and safety as their urgent priorities, according to a report launched in Nairobi on Wednesday.

According to the report that was compiled by global charity, HelpAge International, the aging refugees felt they were sidelined during the provision of humanitarian support that included food rations, clean water, sanitation and health.

“Older refugees make up only a small portion of the total number of refugees and as a result, they are often not prioritized in the humanitarian response,” Sisay Seyoum, Ethiopian Country Director, HelpAge International, said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

“But as one of the most vulnerable groups, their needs must not be overlooked by those who should be taking care of their needs,” he added.

More than 80 percent of elderly South Sudan’s refugees that were surveyed in the study said they received inadequate food rations.

The study indicates that one-quarter of elderly refugees from South Sudan housed at Ethiopia’s Gambella camps often go to bed hungry, thus worsening their already frail health.