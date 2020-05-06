Elderly woman waves a flag from a balcony in Paris to show her support for medical staff

Parisians have showed their support for medical staff by waving the French tricolour flag from their balconies as France’s coronavirus death toll rose by just 166 to 24,760.

Stunning images from Saint Mande, a commune of Paris, were taken during the claps for carers that happens every night at 8pm in the country.

Hospitalisations for Covid-19 and people in intensive care units continued to decline in France, the health ministry said, with Saturday’s daily tally markedly lower than the 218 recorded on Friday.

The number of people in hospital with the bug fell to 25,827 from 25,887 on Friday, and the number of people in intensive care with coronavirus fell to 3,827 from 3,878.

Both numbers have been on a downward trend for more than two weeks.

It comes as an opinion poll for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper found only 20 per cent of French people think far-right leader Marine Le Pen would handle the coronavirus crisis better than President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron’s government has faced criticism for flip-flopping messages on whether, when and where citizens should wear masks, for failing to replenish the stock of masks before the crisis and for carrying out far fewer tests than neighbouring Germany.

Le Pen in particular has relentlessly criticised the government, saying ministers had lied about ‘absolutely everything’.

But she has so far failed to convince a majority of the public she would do a better job than Macron. Some 41 per cent thought she would do worse, while 39 per cent thought she would do neither better nor worse, according to the Ifop poll.

None of the public figures tested in the poll were thought to be able to do a better job than Macron by a majority of the French.

Twenty percent thought former president Nicolas Sarkozy would handle the crisis better, 15 per cent thought left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon would, and only 8 per cent thought former Socialist leader Francois Hollande would do a better job.

Trust in Macron’s government remained low, however, with 39 per cent of the French saying they trusted his government to face the coronavirus crisis efficiently, stable from a week ago but down from 55 per cent in March.

In a sign economic measures were better received, some 47 per cent of French people said they trusted the government to do the right thing for struggling companies, up 1 point from a week ago but down from 57 per cent in March.

The poll was taken after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe unveiled his plan to gradually unwind from May 11 a lockdown imposed since March 17.