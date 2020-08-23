‘Election meddling’? Meghan Markle all but endorses Joe Biden, crossing political line that is off limits for British royals

The Duchess of Sussex is drawing backlash and calls to strip her of title for ‘meddling’ in the US elections by implying her support for Democrat candidate Joe Biden, which is strictly prohibited by the British royal family.

“We all know what’s at stake this year,” Meghan Markle said on Thursday at an online event hosted by gender-equity group United State of Women. “I know it. I think all of you certainly know it, and if you’re here on this fun event with us, then you are just as mobilized and energized to see the change we all need and deserve.”

I loved what the Duchess had to say about @WhenWeAllVote and was so honored to be on the call with her and @[email protected]@djdiamondkuts and @samanthabarry ❤️ https://t.co/1p8wkpSLhN — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 21, 2020

Markle didn’t explicitly endorse a candidate, but coming amid her voter-registration initiative with former first lady Michelle Obama and speaking at an event along with the likes of Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, her comments made clear where she stands. Campaigning for “the change we all need and deserve” suggests the opposite of voting for the incumbent, President Donald Trump. Twitter users certainly took her words that way.

“Makes your blood pressure rise, doesn’t it,” one Twitter user said. “She is in her element again, going against the royal rules, for politics. It’s like… ‘What are you going to do about it?’ while holding a royal title.” Another said: “Members of the royal household keep out of politics, as they always have. You’ve proved to be nothing but an embarrassment to our sovereign lady.”

Makes ya blood pressure rise doesn’t it. She is in her element again, going against the Royal rules, for politics. It’s like she is ‘what are you going to do about it!’ While, holding a Royal title pic.twitter.com/qbDIeMk407 — Margaret Mary Smyth 🌻🌻 (@MargaretSmytb) August 21, 2020

Markle has previously made comments critical of Trump, such as calling him “misogynistic,” but that was before she married into the royal family in 2018. Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent earlier this year.

They were allowed to continue using their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they no longer are referred to as His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness. Markle’s political commentary is seen as a final straw by some.

The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way. https://t.co/6uZ3FTbjHW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2020

“The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles,” UK television host Piers Morgan said on Friday on Twitter. “They can’t remain as royals and spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way.” Another netizen said: “This woman left unchecked will destroy what is left of the perception of our queen and her family. She has to be stripped of any title linking her to the Royal Family. She is toxic.”

Last time I checked she’s still calling herself the Duchess of Sussex. https://t.co/LggJ9vKbQ1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2020

Others mocked Markle for fleeing the media spotlight in the UK, only to resume seeking attention. “Oh look: It’s Little Miss I Want Privacy again,” one user tweeted. Another said: “I used to think Fergie was the most embarrassing member of the royal family. I take it all back,” referring to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and the ex-wife of Prince Andrew.

Why is she interfering with US elections whilst on the Crown’s dime? pic.twitter.com/fqHt0Htzhc — mary 🌻🍂 (@Thedollsmother) August 21, 2020

