Elections must be held on time, according to Libya’s Presidency Council.

The Presidency Council of Libya has stated that holding elections in a timely manner is “important.”

Libya’s presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for December.

number of

Libya’s capital is Tripoli.

On Tuesday, Libya’s Presidency Council emphasized the importance of holding the country’s general elections in December.

As planned, 24 hours.

Musa al-Koni, the council’s vice-president, said the Libyan people are waiting for the right moment to elect the country’s president after meeting with UN Special Representative for Libya Stephanie Williams.

“The election of a president who can lead Libya in dealing with the world is a historic moment for Libya,” al-Koni wrote on Twitter.

Despite the polling difficulties, he believes it is “worth abiding by, a move that will make a difference.”

On December 24, Libyans will vote in presidential and parliamentary elections.

However, due to political differences and a lack of constitutional or legal grounds, calls to postpone the vote have grown.

Libyans are hoping that the upcoming elections will help to end a long-running armed conflict in the oil-rich country.

Ahmed Asmar of Ankara contributed to this article.