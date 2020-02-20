Electric aircraft to be built in Adelaide

A South Australian aviation company will import 15 electric planes and will set up a local assembly line to service the flight training sector.

Eyre To There Aviation hopes to build 100 planes each year.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding with the European-based company Pipistrel to build Alpha Electro aircraft in Australia for demonstration and training purposes.

Managing director Barrie Rogers said it was the right time to introduce electric flight trainer aircraft to Australia.

“There are more than 250 registered flight schools in Australia using more than 3400 training aircraft,” Mr Rogers said.

“Roughly 25 per cent of flight training covers the beginner phase which involves circuit training for take-offs and landings as well as training in close proximity to an airfield.

“Electric aircraft are perfectly suited for this task.”

Mr Rogers said battery weight was an issue with electric aircraft development in the past.

“We believe we’re now at the stage where technological advances have reduced the battery weight to a point where electric aircraft are now commercially viable in Australia,” he said.

“Electric aircraft are cheaper to buy and run, are significantly quieter than conventional aircraft and don’t rely on fossil fuels.”

The two-seated Pipistrel Alpha Electro was the world’s first electric aircraft tailored to the needs of flight schools.

It has a cruising speed of 157km/h and can run for up to 90 minutes.