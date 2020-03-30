Electric Car Co2 Emissions Myth ‘Busted’ to Jeremy Clarkson’s Presumed Disbelief

The age-old debate about if the manufacture and charging of electric cars ends makes them worse for the environment than your dad’s ’02 diesel Volvo that he’s planning on driving until he’s buried in it has been ended, hopefully, with researchers finding that in 95 per cent of cases EVs are indeed greener over their entire lifespans; even taking into account the days there’s no wind or sun and they’re charged by a northern coal plant being lit and stoked up by some old bloke come out of retirement for the day.

A three-way research-fest was conducted by teams at Exeter, Nijmegen and Cambridge universities, investigating every petrolhead’s favourite unprovable fact. They found that in all countries that have a modicum of renewable generation capacity EVs result in less CO2 being pumped out, and yes, that includes CO2 from when they were made in the factory, delivery to the dealership, the salesman driving to the office, the bubbles from the Fanta he’s drinking, the computers running in the lease call centre and everything else.

The report outed Poland as one country where EVs don’t beat fossil fuel cars for lifetime CO2 output, as they say the country relies heavily on coal for its generation. Apart from there, though, EVs in nuclear and renewables hotspots like Sweden and France produce as much as 70 per cent less CO2 over their projected lifespans, and even in the UK we manage a 30 per cent reduction.

So get this page in your clipboard next time you make the error of expanding the replies to a tweet about electric cars, and some seven-follower doofus is giving the world the benefit of his 1970s cornflakes-box-and-TV science education. [BBC]