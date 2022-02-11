Electric, Hackney Empire, by Ed Gamble, review: mesmerically funny and original

In his new stand-up show, the ‘Off Menu host’ makes even the most mundane subjects laugh out loud.

The podcast app appears to be the natural home of the modern stand-up comedian, rather than the stage.

The medium is ideal for pursuing ridiculous fantasies and eliciting small, bizarre details from the often innocuous chatter of guests or co-hosts.

For 35-year-old comedian Ed Gamble, the podcast’s freewheeling banter has been far more important to his career than reciting jokes in a regional theater could ever be.

Many will recognize the Londoner from the wildly popular Off Menu – 50 million downloads and counting – in which he and James Acaster invite guests to imagine their ideal meal, but he also hosts (deep breath) the Taskmaster podcast, heavy metal podcast Lifers, and a podcast edition of the Radio X show, which he co-hosts with fellow comic Matthew Crosby.

But Gamble isn’t a latecomer to the format; in fact, his late-2000s collaboration with Ray Peacock, The Peacock And Gamble Podcast, qualifies him as one of the genre’s early adopters.

However, as his new touring show Electricdemonstrates, podcast Gamble is only half the story – and only half the comedian.

Off Menu fans will recognize him – he’s still a heavy metal fan (a genre that, as he points out, clashes with his lovely face) and he’s still milking comedy from his type 1 diabetes – but Gamble’s stand-up is far more intense, veering between frothing outrage and frothing indignation as he tackles the not exactly explosive issues of bowling shoes, gyms, and camping.

These are the kinds of light, easy-to-target topics that comics have been mining for decades – and it’s a testament to Gamble’s careful phrasing and dedication to a bit that they never feel hackneyed in his hands.

At times, it appears as if he’s set himself a task: to transform some of the most banal, overdone subjects in stand-up history into something mesmerizingly funny and original.

One of Gamble’s gimmicks is his willingness and ability to drain comedic potential from any situation.

