Electric London Buses Slot into Vehicle-to-Grid Power Trial

The government is funding the Bus2Grid project, and although you probably don’t need 200 words to explain what that is… here you go. It’s electric buses, plugged in at the depot, creating as much as 1MW of combined battery storage that may one day be used to iron out local demand wrinkles.

There’s only 1MW at the moment as that’s the total capacity of the 33 V2G enabled London vehicles that’ll be involved in the trial, when the exciting new two-way hardware necessary is installed in London’s Northumberland Park bus garage this November. Energy supplier SSE Enterprise is leading the trial, and imagines that should it be such a success that all of London’s 9,000 buses are then electrified and hooked into this system at their various depots, 150,000 city homes could be powered by the energy stored.

Ian Cameron of UK Power Networks, said: “A fleet of bus batteries harnesses large amounts of electricity and they are habitual, with regular and predictable routes, driving patterns and timings. That means we can easily predict and plan for how we can use any spare electrical capacity they can offer.” [BBC]