Eleven people killed in Czech Republic apartment building fire

At least 11 people have been killed in a fire in an apartment building in the northeastern Czech Republic, police and firefighters said Saturday.

Police said the fire hit the 11th floor of the 13-story building in the afternoon in the town of Bohumin.

Firefighters spokesman Lukas Popp told local media that six people, three adults and three children, were killed in an eleventh-floor apartment.

The other five died after they were trying to escape from the building “in panic” by jumping from its windows on the 12th floor, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told Czech public radio.

Hamacek said one firefighter suffered a serious injury.

The building belongs to Bohumin Town Hall.

Police say authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.