Eleventh celebrity exits Strictly Come Dancing, missing out on a place in the grand final.

The glitterball trophy contenders have been revealed.

After becoming the 11th contestant to be eliminated from the dance competition, Rhys Stephenson narrowly missed out on a place in the Strictly Come Dancing final.

After the four remaining couples performed two routines, the CBBC presenter, 28, came in last place on the leaderboard during the show’s semi-final on Saturday night.

Stephenson and his professional partner, Nancy Xu, were pitted against Bake Off winner John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe in the dance-off, where both couples had to repeat one of their dances in order to impress the judges and earn a spot in the final the following week.

After Stephenson and Xu repeated their samba to Michael Buble’s It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera) and Whaite and Radebe danced their jive to Coldplay’s Higher Power, the judges voted unanimously to save the TV baker, sending Stephenson home.

“In all the years I’ve been doing the show since 2004, I really don’t want to make this decision tonight,” Judge Craig Revel Horwood said.

“This is one of the most incredible dance competitions I’ve ever seen.”

Both couples are equal, and both couples deserve to go through, and all I want to do is help both of them.

“I know I’m not allowed to do that, so I’m forced to make a decision.”

I’m going to talk about the technical side of things, and it has to do with clean finishes.

I’d like to send John and Johannes to the final.”

Motsi Mabuse agreed that both couples “deserved to stay in the competition,” but ultimately voted to save Whaite and Radebe, while Anton Du Beke agreed that it was “such an event contest,” but made his decision based on his personal preferences.

Whaite and Radebe had already won the majority vote with three votes, but head judge Shirley Ballas agreed that she would have saved the two as well.

“I might not have gotten to the final but I learned so much from just being on this show, from everyone here who’s just supported us in this new family,” Stephenson said of his time on the show with co-host Tess Daly.

“To have the opportunity to spend time with such a champion dancer.

