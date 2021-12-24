Elf on the Shelf has been canceled due to concerns that the toy is sending a negative message to children.

Elf on the Shelf has been canceled due to a’spying’ controversy, which has raised concerns that the toy is sending a negative message to children.

Experts have called for the popular Christmas tradition Elf on a Shelf to be canceled, claiming that it normalizes “authoritarian surveillance.”

Children are told that an elf has been dispatched from the North Pole to their home to keep an eye on them and report back to Santa Claus on their good and bad behavior.

The phenomenon is based on a 2004 book by Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell, and it has exploded in popularity in the United States and Europe in recent years.

However, Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), told the New York Times that the elves should be retired permanently, fearing that the game sends a negative message to the millions of children who play it.

“I know a lot of families just see this as a fun thing,” Stanley said, “but it’s worth thinking about the messages it sends to children about government surveillance.”

He went on to say, “It’s a terrible message for kids.”

“For me, success as a parent means teaching my children to do the right thing even when no one is looking, whether they are from the North Pole or elsewhere.”

Surprisingly, Stanley isn’t alone in his views; security experts agree that the game’s premise sends the wrong message to children.

“I don’t want to come across as a Grinch, but we shouldn’t be celebrating seasonal surveillance,” said Albert Fox Cahn, executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project.

Children may be getting the wrong idea, according to Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

Children must be told that “no one should be looking at you in your bedroom without your consent,” according to Fitzgerald.

“I don’t want to be the first person to sue Santa Claus for invasion of privacy,” he said, “but consent matters, and privacy matters.”

“Kids who believe they are constantly being watched, even if the watcher is a magical elf, can have real consequences for how they see themselves in the world.”

Elf on a Shelf has also been accused by some psychologists of encouraging children to lie, raising doubts about parents’ trustworthiness, and discouraging children from thinking critically.

The Lumistella Company, which owns Elf on a Shelf, has categorically denied all of these allegations, claiming that the toy is completely harmless.

“Santa’s Scout Elves don’t just help Santa keep track of the Nice List; they also share with him how families are spreading the Christmas spirit,” according to the company.

