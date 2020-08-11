Ellen DeGeneres ‘Doing Great,’ Not Quitting Show Despite Controversy, Wife Portia De Rossi Confirms

Ellen DeGeneres is doing great despite the controversy plaguing her and will continue her show despite cancellation rumors, her wife Portia de Rossi has confirmed.

The “Arrested Development” star on Sunday tried to go incognito by wearing a hat, sunglasses and scarf for an outing with her mom, Margaret, and their dogs in Santa Barbara, Calif.

When asked how she was doing, de Rossi said she was good. When asked about her wife DeGeneres, the “Santa Clarita” actress said she was doing “great.”

“Is she gonna cancel the show or is she gonna continue?” de Rossi was asked in a clip shared by Page Six.

The “Ally McBeal” star did not respond immediately as she carried her dogs inside the car.

“It’s very out of character for her. We’re just wondering if she’s gonna carry on with the show or not? Her fans are asking,” the man continued.

“Yes, she is,” de Rossi replied.

A few weeks back, WarnerMedia subjected “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to an internal investigation after several former and current staffers complained about its toxic workplace. Some were concerned that the show might be canceled for good.

There were even rumors that James Corden could replace DeGeneres. However, the netizens didn’t approve of the idea because some consider Corden a bigger problem than DeGeneres.

Some even preferred the show to be canceled than have Corden as replacement. But one of the show’s executive producers, Andy Lassner, already addressed the cancellation rumors saying that “nobody is going off the air.”

Meanwhile, prior to de Rossi’s sighting, she already broke her silence and expressed her support to her wife.

“I Stand By Ellen,” de Rossi’s message on Instagram read.

“To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support. #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen #IstandByEllenDeGeneres,” she wrote.

Several other celebrities have also expressed support to DeGeneres, including Kevin Hart and Katy Perry. Both of them said that they had nothing but positive experiences with DeGeneres.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Perry wrote on Twitter.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the [explicit]planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1,” Hart wrote on Instagram.