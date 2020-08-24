‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ To Offer New Perks For Staff Following Toxic Workplace Complaints

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” staff will be receiving new perks and benefits when they return to their jobs, according to a source.

Ellen DeGeneres’ long-running daytime talk show was subjected to an internal investigation after the management received several complaints about its alleged toxic workplace from both former and current staff members. Now the show is determined to win back their staff by giving them better perks and benefits including increased paid time off and a liberal medical leave policy, an insider told Variety.

The staffers will receive five paid days off, birthdays off, and paid time for doctors appointments and family matters. These changes could be the show’s response to complaints that it was difficult for the staff to take a leave from work.

Former staffers claimed that they were fired for taking medical leave or bereavement days to attend family funerals. They said getting approval for their leave was a battle between them against their supervisors and HR even if they had valid reasons.

“They definitely don’t practice what they preach with the ‘be kind’ mantra,” one told BuzzFeed News.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” senior producers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner delivered the news at a Monday virtual town hall meeting. Connelly and Lassner also told the staff that they shouldn’t be afraid.

The insiders also said that the new perks and DeGeneres’ direct message boosted the staff’s morale this week as they rehearsed for the show’s “Ellen’s Game of Games.”

The HR executive provided by WarnerMedia has already begun work by attending several Zoom meetings, an insider added. The executive will serve as a dedicated advocate of the staff.

Meanwhile, DeGeneres got emotional while apologizing to the employees during the meeting.

“[DeGeneres] admitted to being multilayered and said she has good days and bad days,” a source told Us Weekly.

“She said people on the call would know that she has not asked people not to look her in the eyes on set.”

The insider added how DeGeneres explained to her staff that she’s an an introvert and so she’s encouraging them “to address her and say hi” when they meet her on set.