Ellen DeGeneres Will Be Talking To Her Fans Following Toxic Workplace Complaints

Ellen DeGeneres will talk to her fans about her show amid the controversies plaguing it after several former and current staffers complained about its toxic workplace.

On Saturday, DeGeneres was spotted with a friend leaving a restaurant in Santa Barbara. The host was approached and asked about the firing of three top producers of the show, but she didn’t respond to the inquiry. DeGeneres was asked again about the show, and she gave a short response before riding her car.

“I will be talking to my fans,” DeGeneres said in the video exclusively obtained by Daily Mail.

Last week, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and Warner Bros. decided to fire executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman. Meanwhile, DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss was promoted to co-executive producer.

DeGeneres reportedly wanted to “come back strong” for the show’s 18th season. She recognized Boss’ contribution to the show, so she gave her the opportunity to take more responsibilities. Boss’ promotion will give him more influence in both programming and working culture.

As for the other staff members, the show has decided to give them new perks and benefits. The employees will receive increased paid time off and a liberal medical leave policy including five paid days off, birthdays off, and paid time for doctors appointments and family matters. Prior to these perks, several former employees complained how difficult it was for them to leave their jobs for emergency or medical purposes.

Many former staffers claimed they were fired for taking a medical leave and bereavement days. They felt that taking a leave from work was always a battle against their supervisors and HR.

In related news, an old clip of DeGeneres’ interview with Sofia Vergara resurfaced. In the video, the two were talking about their commercial together. DeGeneres shared how Vergara had a hard time pronouncing the ingredients.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge jokingly complained that the production made DeGeneres pretty and made her say the hard lines. She also blamed DeGeneres’ popularity and age on how the lines were assigned.

“I think because you are much more famous than me and older than me. And so they give you priority and you read the script first and then you’re the one that makes me say those words because there’s no way,” Vergara said while trying to hold back her laughter.

“We do together a commercial and they make her look pretty and me say the important information,” she added, prompting DeGeneres and the audience to laugh.

Several reacted to the video and slammed DeGeneres again. Vergara defended the host and stressed that it was an inside joke and she was not a victim.

“I was always in on the joke,” she wrote on Twitter.