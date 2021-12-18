Elon Musk has been named the Person of the Year for 2021 by Time magazine.

Time’s Person of the Year for 2021 is Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

“Person of the Year is a marker of influence,” Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote. “Few individuals have had more influence on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth, than Musk.”

“In 2021, Musk became not only the wealthiest person on the planet, but also the wealthiest example of a massive shift in our society.”

Musk is known for his influential tweets, which he claims he sends out from the toilet to his 66 million Twitter followers, as well as his rocket company and his (dollar)1 trillion electric vehicle brand.

According to Time, he is the wealthiest private citizen in history, with a net worth of more than (dollar)250 billion.

For nearly a century, Time has named a “Person of the Year,” honoring an individual or group that has “had the greatest influence on the events of the year—for better or worse.”

Last year’s Person of the Year was jointly chosen by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Since its inception in 1927, the publication has honored a diverse range of individuals, including Adolf Hitler, John F. Kennedy, The Computer, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Martin Luther King Jr., and Pope Francis.

The magazine published a cover story in 2017 called “The Silence Breakers,” highlighting the (hashtag)MeToo movement of victims reporting sexual misconduct.

The finalists for Person of the Year were previously announced by Time, but the shortlist for this year’s announcement was not revealed.