Elon Musk’s ISS mission may be able to reverse the effects of aging by ‘unlocking the secrets of human cells.’

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is launching human muscle cells into space for a new experiment that could help people delay aging.

MicroAge, a study, will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday and travel to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Researchers from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom are leading the study, which has one goal: to learn more about how human muscles age.

According to the University of Liverpool, the research will help “improve our understanding of how muscles fail to respond to exercise in older people and astronauts in space.”

According to Professor Anne McArdle, because astronauts lose muscle mass at a faster rate in microgravity, conducting this research in space will provide a “unique model to rapidly determine the mechanisms underlying muscle loss not only in astronauts but with relevance to older people on Earth.”

Human muscle cells (about the size of a grain of rice) were grown in a Kennedy Space Center lab and then placed in 3D-printed holders as part of the study’s preparation.

Once in space, some of the cells will be electrically stimulated to ‘exercise,’ while others will be exposed to high levels of protective heat shock proteins, which have been shown to protect against age-related muscle deterioration.

The muscle cells will be frozen and returned to Earth after the experiment is completed so that researchers can further examine them.

Scientists took three years to send MicroAge to the International Space Station, citing space constraints and limited astronaut time as major roadblocks.

Other challenges included “maintaining the viability of the muscles for prolonged periods of time in a small, sealed unit” and “miniaturizing the electronic equipment required for the study to the size of a pack of cards,” according to Dr.

Samantha Jones is a fictional character.

Despite “all of the unanticipated problems associated with lock-down and COVID,” according to project lead Professor Malcolm Jackson, scientists from the Liverpool team have expressed gratitude and excitement for the mission to finally take off.

The UK Space Agency provided about £1.2 million ((dollar)1.5 million) to the University of Liverpool to fund MicroAge, which is scheduled to return to Earth in January.

