Elon Musk’s Model 3 Teslas have been suspended by Europe’s largest taxi company after a car kills one person and injures 20 others in a horrific crash.

After a crash that killed one person and injured 20, Europe’s largest taxi company has put Elon Musk’s Model 3 Teslas on hold.

On Saturday night, an off-duty taxi driver lost control of his Tesla while transporting his family to a restaurant in Paris.

Prosecutors in the French capital have launched an investigation into the crash, which left one person dead and seven others seriously injured.

The G7 taxi company, which claims to be Europe’s largest, has put a halt to the use of its 37 Model 3 Teslas until the investigation is completed.

Tesla denied there were any technical issues with the vehicle after remotely checking the data from the crashed car.

According to France’s transport minister, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, there is no evidence that the fatal crash was caused by a technical fault at this time.

“No elements lead one to believe it was tied to a technical problem,” he told RMC radio.

According to the minister, he spoke with the CEO of Tesla Europe, who informed him that the model had received no safety warnings.

The taxi driver was driving his family to a restaurant, according to G7 boss Yann Ricordel.

According to him, the driver attempted to brake, but the vehicle instead accelerated.

According to Reuters, the car had come to a complete stop at a red traffic light before slamming into and dragging a cyclist, who later died.

According to the source, the driver attempted to stop the car by steering it into street bins, causing additional damage.

According to a police source, it’s unclear whether the car was in autopilot mode, and the driver passed an alcohol test.

The wreckage of a black Tesla, as well as debris strewn across the street, were captured on video by onlookers.

The vehicle’s left side was crumpled, and the front left wheel collapsed, shattering the windscreen.

The car appeared to have collided with a white van, causing damage to the front end.

Members of the public were seen rushing to assist those injured in the aftermath of the crash in other footage.

Tesla collects detailed data from its vehicles’ sensors and cameras, which it has previously used to refute claims that malfunctioning technology caused accidents.

If requested, the company would provide all relevant information to French authorities.

G7 is one of Paris’ largest taxi companies, employing 9,000 affiliated drivers who are self-employed and own their own vehicles.

G7 plans to have a 100 percent green fleet by 2027, with half of its fleet being electric or hybrid.