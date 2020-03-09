Elsa Pataky reveals the five beauty products she ‘can’t live without’ 

Elsa Pataky has revealed the five beauty products she ‘can’t live without’, including a $15 supplement and a celebrity-loved moisturiser.

Speaking to Gritty Pretty, the 43-year-old said she swears by the $15.99 Swisse Ultivite multivitamin for keeping her healthy year-round, while she also looks after her skin by lathering it in Creme De La Mer’s celebrity-loved $242 moisturising cream.

The mother-of-three has previously admitted that she and her husband Chris Hemsworth share Creme De La Mer’s moisturising cream after their showers.

La Mer – a face cream with a cult celebrity following – is infused with a ‘miracle broth’ according to its website and retails for $242 for 30ml or $445 for 60ml.

Some of its devotees include Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne and Brad Pitt.

Elsewhere in her beauty bag, Elsa said she adores Charlotte Tilbury’s Light Wonder Foundation, $65.

This claims to ‘smooth, hydrate, illuminate, minimise pores and reduce wrinkles’, while providing light to medium coverage to allow the user’s skin to shine through.

Elsa is also a fan of Luma’s On The Glow Highlighter in Bronze Voyage, $29.95, which she said is ‘beautiful’ for enhancing the eyes and cheekbones.

Her makeup artist, Sarah Tammer, regularly applies Luma’s highlighter on Elsa.

She said: ‘Elsa and I are both big LUMA fans. We used LUMA On The Glow Highlighter in Bronze Voyage in the second look on the eyelids, and a flush of this colour on the cheeks too.

‘Bronze Voyage is a beautiful warm pretty bronze that enhances the eye colour and gives the cheeks a glowing healthy bronze flush. The texture is fine and creamy.’

When it comes to perfume, Elsa loves Dior’s J’Adore, $99.

The 43-year-old also shared her fitness secrets.

‘I try to work out at least three times a week and if I can, I’ll do yoga on other days,’ she told the publication.

‘I get the kids to come train with me and I give them tiny weights – it becomes something interesting for them as well.’

Besides this, she said she looks after her mind as much as she does her body:

‘To create a strong body, you have to start with a strong mind,’ she said.

‘You have to decide that you want to make a change in your life.’