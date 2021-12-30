Elton John’s choice of ‘Candle in the Wind’ to sing at Princess Diana’s funeral was not an original one.

‘Candle in the Wind’ was not Elton John’s first choice for Princess Diana’s funeral song.

As preparations were being made, the phrase ‘Your Song’ – misspelled ‘Our Song’ – came up as a suggestion.

The song “Candle in the Wind,” which Elton John performed at Princess Diana’s funeral, was not originally scheduled for the ceremony, prompting concerns that its lyrics were “too sentimental” to be included on the order of service.

The singer’s solo performance of “Candle in the Wind,” whose words had been rewritten as a personal tribute to the princess by Sir Elton, is widely regarded as a defining moment in the funeral at Westminster Abbey, which was watched by billions around the world, alongside Earl Spencer’s excoriating eulogy to his sister.

However, documents released by the National Archives in Kew, west London, show that another Elton John composition – “Your Song” – was originally listed in the proposed running order for the ceremony, which took place on September 6, 1997, a week after the Princess of Wales died in a high-speed car accident in Paris.

Three days after the tragedy, the abbey’s Dean, Dr Wesley Carr, sent a provisional order of service to Buckingham Palace, noting the need for a change in musical pace during the funeral, though misnaming the Elton John track – a love song written in 1969 with the singer’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin – as “Our Song.”

“Elton John to sing Our Song – a different style of music, popular and associated with the princess,” Dr Carr wrote, enclosing a copy of the lyrics.

The documents don’t explain how the revised version of “Candle in the Wind,” also known as “Goodbye England’s Rose,” became the funeral’s preferred choice.

Sir Elton John recalled in his 2019 autobiography how he received a phone call from Sir Richard Branson suggesting that he revise the funeral lyrics after noticing that many of those writing in a book of condolences at St James’s Palace were quoting the original song’s lyrics.

Sir Elton John, who co-produced the new version with Taupin, believed Branson’s request had been made with the Spencer family’s blessing, and it is understood that “Candle in the Wind” was the only song he knew.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

‘Candle in the Wind’ was not original choice to be sung by Elton John at Princess Diana’s funeral