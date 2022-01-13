Elvis Costello and the Imposters, FKA Twigs, and The Wombats all have new albums out.

Elvis Costello delivers a jittery, unfocused album.

Elvis Costello has not forgotten his roots, despite his 51-year career.

The Boy Named If, his 29th album, is full of pub-rock power and the kinds of stories you tell your friends over five pints – songs about a boy’s missteps and mischief as he grows into a man.

And, yes, it can feel as insignificant as that sounds at times.

The cuckolded “Farewell OK” kicks off The Boy Named If with a boogie-woogie heart beating beneath a mess of guitars and snare thwacks.

It sets the tone for a fast-paced album, with Costello tearing through the 13 tracks with barely a breath between them.

The reflective “My Most Beautiful Mistake” is a welcome change of pace, switching to sweet piano motifs while still managing to mock itself, with a potential lover saying she’s “seen your type before in courtroom sketches.”

I initially despised the sneering “Penelope Halfpenny,” which has a chorus that sounds like your brother making fun of your best friend, but, as with many of the songs on this album, repeated listening turned the irritating hooks into familiar strains that I couldn’t stop singing along to.

To a certain ear, “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love” sounds like a tired old cop-out – devoted love dressed up as the only requirement for a healthy relationship and set to a wall of crashing sound.

That might have worked in the 1970s, but in 2022, babes, we’ll need you to go to therapy.

Some of these songs seem overwritten.

There’s too much going on here, too many ideas vying for your attention, and it makes The Boy Named If feel jittery and unfocused.

It’s more enjoyable to listen to Costello and his band slow down, cut the fat, and keep things simple, as on “The Man You Love to Hate.” There’s a lot of fun to be had hearing Costello belt his way through – it’s just more manageable one song at a time.

