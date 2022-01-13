Elvis Costello and the Imposters, FKA Twigs, and The Wombats are among the artists whose albums have received critical acclaim.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters, FKA twigs, and The Wombats are among the artists whose albums have received critical praise.

Elvis Costello has not forgotten his roots, despite his 51-year career.

The Boy Named If, his 29th album, is full of pub-rock power and the kinds of stories you tell your friends over a few pints – songs about a boy turning into a man and his missteps and mischief.

And, yes, it can feel as insignificant as that sounds at times.

The cuckolded “Farewell OK,” which has a boogie-woogie heart beating beneath a mess of guitars and snare thwacks, gets The Boy Named If off to a rollicking start.

It sets the tone for a fast-paced album, with Costello tearing through the 13 tracks with barely a breath between them.

The reflective “My Most Beautiful Mistake” is a welcome change of pace, switching to sweet piano motifs while still managing to make a joke about itself, with a potential lover saying she’s “seen your type before in courtroom sketches.”

I initially despised the sneering “Penelope Halfpenny,” which has a chorus that sounds like your brother making fun of your best friend, but, as with many of the songs on this album, repeated listening turned the irritating hooks into familiar strains that I couldn’t stop singing along to.

To a certain ear, “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love” sounds like an old cop-out – devoted love dressed up as the only requirement for a functioning relationship and set to a wall of crashing sound.

That may have worked in the 1970s, but we need you to go to therapy in 2022, babes.

You get the impression that some of these songs are a little too long.

There’s too much going on, too many ideas vying for your attention, and it makes The Boy Named If feel jittery and unfocused.

When Costello and his band slow down, skim off the fat, and keep things simple, as on “The Man You Love to Hate,” it’s a more satisfying listen.

Hearing Costello belt his way through is a lot of fun, but it might be better to take it one song at a time.

