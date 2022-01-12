Elvis Costello’s biggest hit, Oliver’s Army, will be retired due to a racial slur about Irish Catholics.

Elvis Costello is retiring his biggest hit, Oliver’s Army, due to a racial slur about Irish Catholics.

The song “Oliver’s Army” by Elvis Costello contains a racial slur, which has sparked debate about the song’s appropriateness in today’s world.

Here’s why Costello made his decision.

One of the musician’s most well-known songs, “Oliver’s Army,” from the 1979 album Armed Forces, contains a racial slur in the lyrics.

It was written in response to the conflict in Northern Ireland, and Costello claims the phrase was coined by his grandfather while serving in the British Army.

The BBC was chastised in 2013 for playing the song on 6 Radio but not broadcasting it.

On a show called Feedback, DJs Mike Read and Trevor Nelson also criticized the BBC’s actions.

“I think cutting a piece out and changing the whole tempo of the music simply draws attention to it,” Nelson said of the edit, while Read added, “I think cutting a piece out and changing the whole tempo of the music simply draws attention to it.”

“If you don’t like or agree with the sentiment, don’t play it; instead, take a pair of scissors and cut a chunk out of it; I’m sure Elvis Costello would have something to say about that.”

“It’s historically a fact,” said Costello, 67, of the song’s use of the slur.

People, on the other hand, hear that word ring out like a bell and accuse me of something I didn’t intend.”

He rewrote it in order to make a point about censorship, but he no longer thinks it’s a good idea.

“I wrote a new verse about censorship on the last tour,” he continued, “but what’s the point of that?”

“As a result, I’ve made the decision not to play.”

It’s an error to [bleep the word].

They’re certainly exacerbating the problem by bleeping it.

Because they’re emphasizing it at the time.

“Just don’t play the record!” says the narrator.

