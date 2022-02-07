Elza Soares, a Brazilian Samba legend known for her powerful voice, has died.

Elza Soares, a legendary Brazilian samba singer known for her powerful voice, has passed away.

During the 1960s and 1970s, she was one of the few prominent black singers in Brazil.

She released more than 30 albums over the course of her long career and experimented with various types of samba music, refusing to be pigeonholed by the genre.

Elza Gomes da Conceicao is widely believed to have been born on June 23, 1930, in a Rio de Janeiro favela, though she has stated in interviews that she is unsure of the exact date.

Avelino Gomes, her father, was an industrial worker.

Rosaria Maria da Conceicao, her mother, worked in a laundry.

“A really loving, healthy, happy place,” the singer said of her upbringing.

With her mother and father, she enjoyed singing and listening to the radio.

Soares was forced into marriage with a local boy, Lourdes Antonio Soares, when he was 12 years old.

Her father apparently assumed the boy had raped her after seeing them fight on the street.

She gave birth to her first child in less than a year.

Soares was inspired to audition for a radio talent show in order to provide for her children. She borrowed her mother’s dress for the audition, and the host inquired about her origins.

“Planet hunger,” the future star replied.

RCA Records refused to sign Soares after learning of her ethnicity, so the show was just the start of her career.

She had lost two children by the age of 21 and her husband had died of tuberculosis.

She struggled to raise her other children on her own, working in a factory and stealing food from time to time to make ends meet.

In 1960, Soares was finally signed to a record label.

Se Acaso Voce Chegasse (If You Happen to Stop By) was the title of her first album.

Her second album was released in 1961, and she quickly rose to prominence in Brazil.

She married footballer Manuel Francisco dos Santos, also known as Garrincha, in 1968.

It had been a sour relationship.

Garrincha was a alcoholic with a history of domestic violence.

Cirrhosis was the cause of his death.

Obituary: Elza Soares, Brazilian Samba icon famous for her powerful voice