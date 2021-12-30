Emad Al Swealmeen, a bomber from Liverpool, was killed by a device he created with’murderous intent,’ according to the coroner.

Emad Al Swealmeen, a Liverpool bomber, was killed by a device he designed with’murderous intent,’ according to the coroner.

It is unclear whether Emad Al Swealmeen 'intended the device to detonate when it did,' according to an inquest.

A coroner has ruled that Emad Al Swealmeen, the bomber at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, died as a result of the explosion and fire caused by the improvised device he made with “murderous intent.”

According to the inquest, it is unclear whether Al Swealmeen “intended the device to detonate when it did.”

Al Swealmeen, 32, was killed in November when his homemade bomb detonated inside a taxi outside the hospital.

