Emad Al Swealmeen, a bomber from Liverpool, was killed by a device he created with’murderous intent,’ according to the coroner.

Police forensics officers at the scene of a taxi explosion outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool on 15 November 2021 (Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

It is unclear whether Emad Al Swealmeen ‘intended the device to detonate when it did,’ according to an inquest.

A coroner has ruled that Emad Al Swealmeen, the bomber at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, died as a result of the explosion and fire caused by the improvised device he made with “murderous intent.”

According to the inquest, it is unclear whether Al Swealmeen “intended the device to detonate when it did.”

Al Swealmeen, 32, was killed in November when his homemade bomb detonated inside a taxi outside the hospital.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

