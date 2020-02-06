Embattled minister Angus Taylor will NOT be investigated by the federal police

The Australian Federal Police have dropped its investigation into Angus Taylor over claims he used fake document in a political attack.

The Energy Minister was accused of a doctoring a document to attack the travel expenses of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

The scandal sparked a New South Wales Police investigation before being referred to the AFP last month.

However, an AFP spokesman said on Thursday it was halting its investigation as it was unlikely to result in ‘sufficient evidence to substantiate a Commonwealth offence’.

‘The AFP assessment of this matter identified there is no evidence to indicate the Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction was involved in falsifying information.

‘The low level of harm and the apology made by the Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction to the Lord Mayor of Sydney, along with the significant level of resources required to investigate were also factored into the decision not to pursue this matter.

‘The AFP now considers this matter finalised.’

Mr Taylor accused Cr Moore of driving up carbon emissions by spending more than $15million in council money on domestic and international travel, but the figures were found to be false.

A council report from 2017-2018 showed international out-of-pocket travel costs such as meals and taxis were only $1,728, and domestic costs were $4,206.

Mr Taylor admitted the travel figures he cited were wrong but insisted the council had different versions of its annual report online.

The minister has since apologised to Cr Moore but has not explained where the numbers came from.

The Department of Environment and Energy’s original draft of the letter for Mr Taylor didn’t include any mention of the council’s travel figures.

The false travel spend figures were added by the minister’s office before being sent off.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Taylor’s office for comment.