Emergency plan for double crisis of No Deal and coronavirus second wave leaks

The chaos of a No Deal Brexit and a second wave of the coronavirus could lead to blackouts, medicine shortages and disorder on the streets, a worst-case scenario dossier has claimed.

The warnings, which were part of a leaked government document, highlight the dual threats of not striking a trade deal with the EU, meaning we crash out without economic certainty on January 1, and a second peak in Covid-19 cases.

As first reported in The Sun, it includes warnings that one in 20 British councils could face going bust, petrol shortages and warnings about the extra pressure facing hospitals.

A strong second wave could see social distancing measures tightened again – and lasting into 2021, according to the report.

The planners warn that “pandemic influenza, severe flooding, a Covid second wave and an unruly exit from the EU transition period could cause a systemic economic crisis with major impact on ­disposable incomes, unemployment, business activity, international trade and market stability.”

It came as both the EU warned that talks with the UK are on the brink of collapse and are “going backwards”.

The documents warn of plans to deploy the Navy to stop clashes between British and European fishermen over disputed fishing waters.

And they even warn of troops being drafted to help police deal with the pressures of two crises hitting the country simultaneously.

It also suggests shortages of some food and fuel could develop as the transport of goods into the UK from the continent grinds to a halt.

This it warns could lead to shortages of the 30& our food imported from the EU as well as medicines, chemicals for drinking water purification and fuel supply.

Post-Brexit trade talks between the UK and EU are approaching deadlock, with progress “frozen” as both sides refuse to back down on the key issues of fisheries and state aid.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned agreeing a deal before the deadline currently “seems unlikely”, as he suggested Britain is “wasting valuable time”.

His UK counterpart David Frost also warned “there has been little progress” after the conclusion of the seventh round of talks on Friday.

Both sides accept time is running out to broker a deal before the transition period comes to a close at the end of the year, which would see UK firms facing high tariffs for trade.

Mr Frost said he believes an agreement can still be struck, but he accused the EU of ruling out “any further substantive work” unless the UK accepts the bloc’s state aid rules and fisheries policy.

“This makes it unnecessarily difficult to make progress,” Mr Frost said, despite his team having offered a draft agreement in an attempt to unblock negotiations.

A senior negotiating official for the UK insisted “it’s not us that’s slowing it down”, and ruled out accepting Mr Barnier’s position: “Obviously we’re not going to do that. So it’s frozen.”

After a breakfast meeting between the top negotiators at the close of the talks in Brussels, Mr Barnier was equally as pessimistic about progress.