Emiliano Sala: Pilot David Ibbotson and aircraft were not licenced for fatal flight

The full investigation into the plane crash which killed Sala and Ibbotson has been released after 14 months

Pilot David Ibbotson, nor the aircraft he flew, were licenced to take to the air for the flight which was carrying Emiliano Sala .

The Piper Malibu aircraft went down over the English Channel in January 2019, killing both Cardiff City footballer Sala and pilot Mr Ibbotson.

A final report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) concluded that the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft suffered an in-flight break up while being flown too fast for its design limits.

But a stark detail from the investigation showed that neither Mr Ibbotson or were licensed for the flight to operate commercially.

However, evidence shows that Mr Ibbotson was paid a fee for his services, the AAIB have said.

Unlicensed charter flight operations – known as grey charters – generally incur lower operating costs.

Former football agent Willie McKay has said he paid for the fatal flight but did not choose the pilot or the plane.

He has explained he was helping his son Mark, who was acting for Nantes, to complete the transfer.

The crash was caused when the pilot flew too fast and lost control while attempting to avoid bad weather.

Investigators added that pilot Mr Ibbotson was probably affected by carbon monoxide poisoning.

They also found that a contributory factor in the crash was Mr Ibbotson having no training in night flying and a lack of recent practice in relying only on cockpit instruments to control a plane.

Summarising the findings, Geraint Herbert, investigator in charge, said: “Control of the aircraft was lost during a manually flown turn and the aircraft descended rapidly accelerating.

“The aircraft rolled to the left and there was an abrupt nose-up control input, at a speed well above the maximum permitted for such an input.”

He said the resulting loads on the aircraft were “excessive”, which caused it to then “break-up in flight.”

“It was likely that the pilot’s ability to control the flight was impaired to some extent by carbon monoxide poisoning,” he added.

Argentinian striker Sala, 28, signed for Cardiff City from French club Nantes on January 19, 2019, for £15 million.

Mr Ibbotson flew him from Cardiff to Nantes so he could say goodbye to his former teammates later that day, before conducting the fatal return flight two days later when the plane plunged into the Channel.

Sala’s body was recovered but Mr Ibbotson has not been found.

Alison Campbell, senior inspector for operations, said it was a dark night with “little or no” visible horizon.

“There was poor weather in the area, and from his radio calls, it was clear the pilot needed to manoeuvre to avoid it,” she explained.

Following a descent of thousands of feet in a matter of seconds, the pilot attempted an “abrupt nose-up” manoeuvre.

This was conducted at a speed far in excess of the design limits of the plane, causing it to break-up.

Investigators concluded that the aircraft entered the Channel upside down, and the impact was “not survivable”.

The AAIB also revealed that the pilot informed a number of individuals about four potential problems with the aircraft that had occurred during the outbound flight from Cardiff.

This included a “bang”, although its cause is unknown and it could not be determined if it was a factor in the crash.

Relatives of Sala and Mr Ibbotson have called for the wreckage to be salvaged to help find out what happened.

The AAIB said it has not made another retrieval attempt due to the high costs involved, the information already collected and the risk the wreckage would “not yield definitive evidence”.

Meanwhile, Cardiff City continues to be locked in a legal dispute with Nantes over payment of the footballer’s £15 million transfer fee.

The Welsh club argue they were not liable for the full amount because Sala was not officially their player when he died.

Cardiff City recently urged the French authorities to launch an official investigation into Sala’s death.

Dorset Police announced on Wednesday that no further action will be taken against a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the crash.

Two people were jailed in September last year for illegally accessing mortuary security camera images of Sala’s body.

CCTV company director Sherry Bray, 49, and her employee Christopher Ashford, 62, watched footage of the post-mortem examination and took screenshots of the images.