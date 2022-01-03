Emily in Paris: Ukraine’s culture minister condemns a Netflix series with an ‘offensive’ Kiev character stereotype.

Emily in Paris: Ukraine’s culture minister condemns Netflix’s ‘offensive’ Kiev character stereotype

The Netflix show’s second season introduced a Ukrainian character who shoplifts and fears being deported.

The Ukrainian culture minister has slammed the Netflix show Emily in Paris for portraying a character from Kiev in an “offensive” way.

In its second season, the popular show, which has previously been chastised for stereotyping the French, introduces a Ukrainian character named Petra.

Petra shoplifts with Emily during a shopping trip, has poor fashion sense, and is afraid of deportation.

Oleksandr Tkachenko said he watched parts of the new season, which was released last month, and described it as a “good entertainment series,” but that the character who appears in the fourth episode disappointed him.

“There is a caricature of a Ukrainian woman in Emily in Paris, which is unacceptable.”

It’s also offensive,” he wrote on Christmas Eve in a Telegram message.

“Will Ukrainians be perceived as thieves, who want everything for free, and are afraid of deportation?”

He claimed that the country was still fighting stereotypes, claiming that during the 1990s and 2000s, Ukrainian men were “mostly portrayed as gangsters,” though he admitted that “over time that has changed.”

Mr Tkachenko went on to say that he would contact Netflix about the problem.

However, Natalka Yakymovych, a Ukrainian film producer, defended the show on Facebook, saying, “Negative heroes can be anyone, but not Ukrainians? Or bad heroes shouldn’t have a homeland?”

“It’s obvious that we all want her to be a Moscow native, but you can’t always get what you want.”

Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, is a Chicago marketing executive who is sent to Paris for a year to work at the luxury agency Savoir.

It had previously been chastised by the French press for attempting to portray American values as superior.

The show portrayed the French as “mean, lazy, and never get to work before morning,” according to French critic Charles Martin of Premièremagazine.

“They’re incorrigible flirts with no concept of loyalty,” he added.

They’re also sexist and backward in their thinking.”

Collins told Elle UKahead of the release of the second season that changes had been made in response to criticisms, and that she wanted “diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera.”

